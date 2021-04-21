Jackson will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Both Jackson and Paul George will be held out of action, meaning the Clippers will be without several regular starters as Serge Ibaka (back), Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Patrick Beverley (hand) each nurse longer-term injuries. With Rajon Rondo (wrist) also out, expect Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and perhaps even recent-addition Yogi Ferrell to handle significant minutes in the backcourt.