Jackson (eye) will play and start in Friday's game against the Pistons, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jackson will replace Patrick Beverley (hand) at point guard. The latter is now expected to be sideline 3-4 weeks, so Jackson figures to see healthier minutes going forward. He was originally listed as questionable due to an eye injury, but the Clippers ultimately gave him the green light.