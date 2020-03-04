Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Worst game as member of Clippers
Jackson posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 victory over the Thunder.
While the Clippers got the win, Jackson had his worst performance since joining the team, shooting inefficiently while committing four turnovers to three assists. His struggles can likely be attributed to the tough backcourt defense of the Thunder, who have Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hounding ballhandlers.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Effective shooting night•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Hands out six dimes in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Reggie Jackson: Reaches buyout, to sign with Clips•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Season-high 11 dimes vs. Magic•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...