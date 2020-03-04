Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Worst game as member of Clippers

Jackson posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 victory over the Thunder.

While the Clippers got the win, Jackson had his worst performance since joining the team, shooting inefficiently while committing four turnovers to three assists. His struggles can likely be attributed to the tough backcourt defense of the Thunder, who have Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hounding ballhandlers.