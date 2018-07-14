Clippers' Reggie Upshaw: Grabs team=high nine rebounds Frday
Upshaw produced 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Friday' 97-81 LVSL consolation round loss to the Hawks.
Upshaw provided another efficient outing after posting a team-high 24 points on Wednesday against the Wizards. The MTSU product has clearly shown his ability to shoot the NBA three-pointer and has adjusted well to the faster pace of league play. He should be able to catch on somewhere, and the Clippers could be the best scenario he could hope for.
