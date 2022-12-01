Covington finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to Utah.

Covington played a season-high 23 minutes in the loss but failed to make the most of the opportunity. Despite his defensive upside, Covington has been in and out of the rotation this season, currently averaging just 15.2 minutes per game. He is well outside the top 200, making him nothing more than a very deep league streaming consideration.