Covington supplied 27 points (9-10 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 victory over the Grizzlies.

Covington had his best game of the season. He set season highs in points and made triples. The Clippers' power forward got a slight boost in minutes with Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons) out. He also benefited from Russell Westbrook and Bones Hyland's playmaking, as eight of Covington's nine made shots were assisted by the two Clipper guards. Despite the outburst, Covington has only played in 44 games this season and isn't a reliable option.