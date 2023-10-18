Covington will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers will mix it up with Nicolas Batum moving into the first unit. There have been several reports that Covington could be the starting power forward on Opening Night, so he's someone for fantasy managers to keep an eye on.
More News
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Inside track as starter?•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Scores 11 points as starter•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Expected to enter rotation•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Fails to score in five minutes•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Catches fire from three•