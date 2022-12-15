Covington accumulated five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves.

Covington didn't appear in the previous two games, and his showing Wednesday doesn't exactly position him for more playing time moving forward. In addition to minimal output, Covington turned the ball over twice and picked up four fouls in 19 minutes of action. While Covington's per-36 numbers on the year are worthy of rostership in deeper formats, he doesn't play consistently enough to warrant usage in most leagues.