Covington is doubtful due to an illness Sunday against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kawhi Leonard (knee) has already been ruled out, and with Covington presumed out, the Clippers will be shorthanded at forward. However, Marcus Morris will at least be back.
