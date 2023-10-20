Covington is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Covington will get the nod at power forward, with Nicolas Batum headed to the bench. That's unsurprising, as the Clippers had already decided to sit their starters for the final preseason contest. Covington should be an option off the bench once the regular season begins next week.
More News
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Coming off bench•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Inside track as starter?•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Scores 11 points as starter•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Expected to enter rotation•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Fails to score in five minutes•