Coach Tyronn Lue said Covington will "get an opportunity" in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Suns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Covington failed to get off the bench in Games 1 and 2 despite being healthy but is expected to see action in Game 3 with Kawhi Leonard (knee) inactive. Considering Coach Lue also indicated Marcus Morris would break into the rotation Thursday, it's unclear how large of a workload Covington will handle, making him a risky fantasy option.