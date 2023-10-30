Covington notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 victory over the Spurs.

Covington became the 22nd player in NBA history to score zero points while playing at least 25 minutes and recording a plus-25 net rating in a game. His inability to get going offensively removes him from fantasy radar until he proves otherwise, as he's compiled just nine points in 69 minutes through three games.