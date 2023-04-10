Covington contributed two rebounds, one assist and one block across five minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over the Suns.
Covington was barely in the rotation Sunday, reversing the recent trend that has seen him up his playing time. While he is likely to continue seeing meaningful minutes, his nightly role could be determined by whether others around him are getting the job done.
More News
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Catches fire from three•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Gets 11 minutes in win•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Rare appearance in tough loss•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Will suit up against Chicago•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Still out Sunday•