Covington finished Monday's 124-112 win over the Bulls with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes off the bench

Covington received double-digit minutes for the second game in a row, but he wasn't able to build on the well-rounded 11-point, two-steal, one-block line he provided his last time out in Saturday's blowout loss to the Pelicans. He was helped by the Clippers being without Paul George (leg), Norman Powell (shoulder) and Marcus Morris (illness) on Monday, but L.A. could get both Powell and Morris back as soon as its next game Wednesday in Memphis. After Monday's contest, head coach Tyronn Lue told Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that Nicolas Batum would serve as the Clippers' starting power forward over Marcus Morris for the rest of the season, but Lue didn't specify whether Morris or Covington will stick in the rotation as Batum's primary backup.