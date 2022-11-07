Covington (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Covington missed the previous four games due to an illness and subsequent conditioning issues, but he'll be back to availability off the bench for the first time since Oct. 27. Early on, Covington has been seeing roughly 15-to-20 minutes off the bench. In that role, he's still capable of providing lower-end steals and blocks, but he's not seeing enough minutes to justify starting in most fantasy leagues.