Covington supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over seven minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 loss to the 76ers.

Covington had played double-digit minutes in five of the Clippers' last six games, and he recorded at least eight points and five rebounds in each of those appearances. However, he saw decreased playing time Tuesday and was unable to generate much production for the Clippers. As long as the Clippers are at full strength in the frontcourt, Covington isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes on a regular basis.