Covington and the Clippers agreed Thursday to a two-year, $24 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Covington was dealt from the Trail Blazers to the Clippers in early February. With LA, he averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes. It's a bit unclear what his role will be when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are both healthy next season, though Leonard is practically a lock to miss time.