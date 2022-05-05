Covington and the Clippers agreed Thursday to a two-year, $24 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Covington was dealt from the Trail Blazers to the Clippers in early February. With LA, he averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes. It's a bit unclear what his role will be when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are both healthy next season, though Leonard is practically a lock to miss time.
More News
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Solid production off bench•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Joins starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Comes back down to earth•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Turns in career night against Bucks•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Starting at Milwaukee•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Available Friday•