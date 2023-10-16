Covington has started the Clippers' first two preseason games, and coach Tyronn Lue stated on media day that the veteran should have played more last season, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the Clippers' open power forward spot for the remainder of preseason. Covington was an afterthought in the rotation at points last season, but he has proven top-100 upside in fantasy when seeing starter's minutes. Meanwhile, Murray notes that newly-acquired Kenyon Martin "may be too far behind on both ends of the floor to make up serious ground."