Covington racked up three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns.
Covington's usage has fallen off a cliff, as he finds himself towards the back of the rotation. Covington remains a valuable defensive chess piece for Los Angeles, but he isn't worthy of fantasy consideration at the moment.
