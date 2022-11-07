Covington (illness) played six minutes off the bench in Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz, recording one assist, two fouls and no other statistics.

Covington was back in action after missing the previous four games with an illness, but he was barely able to capture a spot in the rotation. With all of Kawhi Leonard (knee), John Wall (rest) and Luke Kennard (chest) likely in line to sit Monday against the Cavaliers in the second half of the back-to-back set, Covington could see a slight uptick in playing time, but probably not enough to make him a useful DFS lineup piece or streaming option in season-long leagues.