Covington is out Saturday against the Hawks due to a personal matter, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Covington has made his way back into the rotation lately, appearing in nine straight games and averaging 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.2 minutes. However, his streak of appearances will end Saturday. In his absence, coach Tyronn Lue could give more minutes to Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum.