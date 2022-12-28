Covington (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors.

Covington hasn't gotten off the bench in any of the Clippers' last three games and appears to have ceded the backup center role to Nicolas Batum, who has settled in as a stretch-five option when Ivica Zubac is off the floor. With the Clippers at full health both on the wing and in the frontcourt, Covington doesn't look as though he'll have a chance to reclaim a rotation spot anytime soon.