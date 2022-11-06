Covington (illness) has been listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Covington has missed four straight games due to a non-COVID illness, and it seems his inclusion will only be decided a few minutes prior to tip-off. The veteran would improve the depth at both forward spots for the Clippers, especially with names such as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Luke Kennard (chest) being ruled out already.
More News
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Will not suit up Friday•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Unavailable Monday•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Ruled out for Sunday's game•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Doubtful vs. Pels•
-
Clippers' Robert Covington: Irrelevant in loss•