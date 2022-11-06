Covington (illness) has been listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Covington has missed four straight games due to a non-COVID illness, and it seems his inclusion will only be decided a few minutes prior to tip-off. The veteran would improve the depth at both forward spots for the Clippers, especially with names such as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Luke Kennard (chest) being ruled out already.