Covington (illness) has been listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Covington has missed four straight games due to a non-COVID illness, and it seems his inclusion will only be decided a few minutes prior to tip-off. The veteran would improve the depth at both forward spots for the Clippers, especially with names such as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Luke Kennard (chest) being ruled out already.

More News