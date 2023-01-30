Covington (personal) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Covington has missed two consecutive contests due to personal reasons but has a chance at playing Tuesday. If he does return, he could be in line for more minutes if Marcus Morris (ribs) sits.
