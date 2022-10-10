Covington managed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to Minnesota.

While Covington is far from the elite source of steals and blocks that he once was, he still has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. His role is likely to take a hit with the return of Kawhi Leonard and a healthy Paul George, making him merely a late-round target for anyone in need of defensive contributions.