Covington logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals over 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Magic.

Covington saw playing time for the first time in almost two weeks, called upon with Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) given the night off. While Covington was able to rack up 11 points to go with three steals, given he had not even been in the rotation prior to Saturday, there is no reason to think this was anything other than a flash in the pan.