Covington (illness) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Covington will miss his third consecutive game while in health and safety protocols. In his absence, Amir Coffey, Moses Brown and Brandon Boston should continue to receive extended minutes. Covington's next opportunity to play will be in Friday's game versus the Spurs.
