Covington has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans and has been placed in the league's health and safety protocols, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Covington had been listed as doubtful due to illness earlier Saturday, and his placement in the health and safety protocols suggests he's likely to have contracted COVID-19. If that's the case, then he's expected to miss at least a couple of games. With Covington and Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, Marcus Morris will have to handle a big workload at the power forward position in the short-term future.