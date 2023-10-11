Covington scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, two steals and four blocks across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 preseason win over the Jazz.

Covington is in the mix for bench minutes either as a small forward or as a power forward, and the veteran certainly made a good impression with his play here. The veteran can offer solid minutes and two-way play off the bench if given an established role. He averaged 16.2 minutes in 2022-23 while putting up 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.