Covington will open the 2023-24 regular season as a reserve, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Terance Mann was named the starting power forward, so Covington, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris will compete for backup minutes. Last year, Covington was out of the rotation at times and averaged just 16.2 minutes per game -- the fewest since his rookie campaign. However, he's expected to see more playing time this season.