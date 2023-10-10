Covington will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason contest against the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Covington logged just five minutes in the Clippers' preseason opener on Sunday, but he gets the nod Tuesday. It's peculiar that Covington was active but scarcely utilized Sunday, so an inconsequential role might be a realistic expectation until proven otherwise.
