Covington (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Covington will miss back-to-back games due to personal reasons. His next chance to suit up will arrive Tuesday in Chicago. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) are also out, while Luke Kennard (calf), Reggie Jackson (Achilles) and Marcus Morris (ribs) are questionable, so the Clippers are in danger of being extremely shorthanded against Cleveland.