Covington produced 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Covington had his best game of the season Friday, taking advantage of the fact the Clippers were without a couple of key pieces. While he obviously still has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, he literally isn't an every-night part of the rotation. He is a player to keep an eye on moving forward, although based on how he is currently being used, there is little reason to think he will move into the standard league discussion any time soon.