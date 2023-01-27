Covington posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 21 minutes during Thursday's 138-100 victory over the Spurs.

Covington was feeling nostalgic in the win, delivering easily his best performance of the season. Don't look now, but Covington has played at least 19 minutes in three consecutive games, serving up a combined 12 steals and blocks. While there is no certainly about his role moving forward, he could very well be worth a flier for anyone desperate for defensive production.