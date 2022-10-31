Covington (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Covington is in the league's health and safety protocols and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's matchup in Houston. Moses Brown and Nicolas Batum are candidates to see increased run Monday.
