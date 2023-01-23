Covington produced three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 victory over the Mavericks.

Covington logged at least 20 minutes for the first time in more than a week, chipping across the board. It's hard to get a good read on his exact role, given his playing seems to fluctuate wildly from one game to the next. With so much uncertainty, it's hard to treat him as anything more than a potential defensive streaming option.