Covington (illness) is out for Friday's matchup against the Spurs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Covington will miss his fourth straight game due to a non-COVID illness and will have Kawhi Leonard (knee) joining him as out for the contest. With Covington out, Amir Coffey and Moses Brown will continue to see more run. His next opportunity to play comes on Sunday against Utah.
