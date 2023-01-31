Covington (personal) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Covington has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the previous two games due to personal reasons. With Marcus Morris (ribs) out, he will likely receive extended minutes against Chicago.
