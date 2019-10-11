Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Also out Sunday
McGruder (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Melbourne United, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
McGruder continues to battle back from a high ankle sprain, and he'll miss the next two contests as a result. He'll have a week to recover before his next chance to play Oct. 17 against Dallas.
