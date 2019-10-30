Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Available to play Wednesday

McGruder (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.comreports.

McGruder will make his season debut when the Clippers battle the Jazz on Wednesday following a four-game absence to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard out for rest Wednesday, McGruder could likely entertain a larger role than usual.

