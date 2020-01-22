Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Back to bench
McGruder will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
McGruder drew a spot start Saturday, but with Moe Harkless (back) returning he will fall back to a reserve role. As a result, he is expected to see a lesser workload.
