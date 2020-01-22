Play

Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Back to bench

McGruder will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

McGruder drew a spot start Saturday, but with Moe Harkless (back) returning he will fall back to a reserve role. As a result, he is expected to see a lesser workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories