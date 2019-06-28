Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Becomes restricted free agent

McGruder was extended a qualifying offer by the Clippers on Friday, making him a restricted free agent, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McGruder was claimed off of waivers by the Clippers in early April, and he never played a game for the team. He did appear in 66 games for the Heat, however, starting 45 contests. McGruder has shown the ability to be a rotation player, though his upside might be capped considering he's about to turn 28 years old and is a low-volume player.