Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Doubtful for Friday

McGruder (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

McGruder is on track to miss a fourth consecutive game due to a strained right hamstring. While he's expected to do some shooting during Thursday's practice, McGruder still hasn't been cleared for full contact.q

