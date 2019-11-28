Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Enters starting five
McGruder will start Wednesday's game against the Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
McGruder will enter the starting lineup for the second time this year in place of Kawhi Leonard, who's resting. In his other start, McGruder totaled six points, two rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Heads back to bench•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Struggles in spot start•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Enters starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 in Thursday's loss•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Listed out Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.