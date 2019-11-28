Play

Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Enters starting five

McGruder will start Wednesday's game against the Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

McGruder will enter the starting lineup for the second time this year in place of Kawhi Leonard, who's resting. In his other start, McGruder totaled six points, two rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories