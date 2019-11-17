Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Enters starting lineup

McGruder is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old will be in the starting five Saturday with Patrick Beverley (calf) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out. McGruder is averaging only 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes this season, but he's coming off a 20-point performance in Thursday's loss to the Pelicans.