Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Enters starting lineup
McGruder is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old will be in the starting five Saturday with Patrick Beverley (calf) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out. McGruder is averaging only 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes this season, but he's coming off a 20-point performance in Thursday's loss to the Pelicans.
More News
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 in Thursday's loss•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Listed out Monday•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Remains out Thursday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.