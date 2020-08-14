McGruder is starting Friday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out of the starting five and candidates to be rested, McGruder will draw his fourth start of the season. In starts, he's averaging 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 24.3 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Logs 13 minutes•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scores well in garbage time•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Back to bench•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Steps into starting role•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Plays in both ends of back-to-back•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Will play 'a little bit'•