McGruder is starting Friday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out of the starting five and candidates to be rested, McGruder will draw his fourth start of the season. In starts, he's averaging 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 24.3 minutes.

