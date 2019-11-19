Play

Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Heads back to bench

McGruder will come off the bench Monday against Oklahoma City, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

McGruder's time in a starting role was a brief one, as he's slated for a bench role Monday. He scored six points and snagged two boards over 18 minutes in his lone start of the season Saturday against Atlanta.

