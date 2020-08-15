McGruder amassed nine points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 51 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over Oklahoma City.
McGruder played a whopping 51 minutes in the overtime victory, although his final stat line would certainly not indicate that. He missed all but two of his shot attempts, including going just 1-of-5 from the perimeter. McGruder has the ability to connect from three-point territory and that could afford him some spot-minutes during the playoffs.
More News
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Gets nod in finale•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Logs 13 minutes•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Scores well in garbage time•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Back to bench•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Steps into starting role•
-
Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Plays in both ends of back-to-back•