McGruder amassed nine points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 51 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over Oklahoma City.

McGruder played a whopping 51 minutes in the overtime victory, although his final stat line would certainly not indicate that. He missed all but two of his shot attempts, including going just 1-of-5 from the perimeter. McGruder has the ability to connect from three-point territory and that could afford him some spot-minutes during the playoffs.