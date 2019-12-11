Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Likely back Friday

Coach Doc Rivers said he thinks McGruder (hamstring) will play Friday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

McGruder is set to miss his seventh straight game Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain, though it sounds like he's on track to return during the Clippers' upcoming back-to-back. Prior to getting hurt, McGruder was averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 17.3 minutes per game.