Clippers' Rodney McGruder: Likely to play

McGruder (ankle) could potentially play Wednesday against Utah, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Though not certain at the moment, all things are indicating that McGruder will make his season debut when the Clippers battle the Jazz on Wednesday. The guard will likely be a game-time call however, so expect more news regarding McGruder's status to surface around tip-off.

